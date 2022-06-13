Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Enphase Energy 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Enphase Energy ENPH has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 27.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 38.44%. Currently, Enphase Energy has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion.

Buying $1000 In ENPH: If an investor had bought $1000 of ENPH stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $26,051.80 today based on a price of $181.20 for ENPH at the time of writing.

Enphase Energy's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.