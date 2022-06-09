NIO: Q1 Earnings Insights

NIO NIO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NIO reported in-line EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.13.
Revenue was up $345.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 9.42% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NIO's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.21
|-0.09
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.16
|-0.06
|-0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|1.53B
|1.46B
|1.28B
|Revenue Actual
|1.55B
|1.52B
|1.31B
