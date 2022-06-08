Brown Forman: Q4 Earnings Insights

Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock BF reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.27.

Revenue was up $184.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.52 0.39 0.32 EPS Actual 0.54 0.49 0.40 0.25 Revenue Estimate 983.13M 1.05B 826.90M 768.81M Revenue Actual 1.04B 994.00M 906.00M 812.00M

To track all earnings releases for Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.