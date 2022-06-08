ñol

Brown Forman: Q4 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 8, 2022 10:35 AM | 1 min read

 

Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock BF reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.27.

Revenue was up $184.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.47 0.52 0.39 0.32
EPS Actual 0.54 0.49 0.40 0.25
Revenue Estimate 983.13M 1.05B 826.90M 768.81M
Revenue Actual 1.04B 994.00M 906.00M 812.00M

