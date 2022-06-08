Brown Forman: Q4 Earnings Insights

Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock BF reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.27.
Revenue was up $184.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.56% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.52
|0.39
|0.32
|EPS Actual
|0.54
|0.49
|0.40
|0.25
|Revenue Estimate
|983.13M
|1.05B
|826.90M
|768.81M
|Revenue Actual
|1.04B
|994.00M
|906.00M
|812.00M
To track all earnings releases for Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock visit their earnings calendar here.
