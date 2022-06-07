Here's How Much $100 Invested In Franco-Nevada 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Franco-Nevada FNV has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.16%. Currently, Franco-Nevada has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion.

Buying $100 In FNV: If an investor had bought $100 of FNV stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $202.08 today based on a price of $146.54 for FNV at the time of writing.

Franco-Nevada's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

