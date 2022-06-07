Recap: Academy Sports Q1 Earnings

Academy Sports ASO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Academy Sports beat estimated earnings by 22.7%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.41.
Revenue was down $112.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 0.91% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Academy Sports's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.42
|1.09
|1.42
|0.83
|EPS Actual
|1.61
|1.75
|2.34
|1.89
|Revenue Estimate
|1.77B
|1.49B
|1.66B
|1.51B
|Revenue Actual
|1.81B
|1.59B
|1.79B
|1.58B
