Recap: Academy Sports Q1 Earnings

Academy Sports ASO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Academy Sports beat estimated earnings by 22.7%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.41.

Revenue was down $112.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 0.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Academy Sports's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.42 1.09 1.42 0.83 EPS Actual 1.61 1.75 2.34 1.89 Revenue Estimate 1.77B 1.49B 1.66B 1.51B Revenue Actual 1.81B 1.59B 1.79B 1.58B

To track all earnings releases for Academy Sports visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.