$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $2,200 Today

Seagen SGEN has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.77% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.01%. Currently, Seagen has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion.
Buying $1000 In SGEN: If an investor had bought $1000 of SGEN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,197.03 today based on a price of $142.17 for SGEN at the time of writing.
Seagen's Performance Over Last 5 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
