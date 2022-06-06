Recap: SRAX Q4 Earnings

ñol

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 6, 2022 11:16 AM | 1 min read
Earnings

SRAX reported an EPS of $-0.2.

 

SRAX reported an EPS of $-0.2.

Revenue was up $5.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 7.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SRAX's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.02 -0.05 -0.10
EPS Actual -0.15 -0.21 -0.57
Revenue Estimate 8.25M 6.90M 5.68M
Revenue Actual 8.31M 7.68M 5.44M

To track all earnings releases for SRAX visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

