Recap: SRAX Q4 Earnings

SRAX SRAX reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SRAX reported an EPS of $-0.2.
Revenue was up $5.07 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 7.68% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SRAX's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|-0.05
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.15
|-0.21
|-0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|8.25M
|6.90M
|5.68M
|Revenue Actual
|8.31M
|7.68M
|5.44M
To track all earnings releases for SRAX visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.