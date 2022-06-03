Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Waste Management Stock In The Last 20 Years

Waste Management WM has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.82% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.03%. Currently, Waste Management has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion.

Buying $1000 In WM: If an investor had bought $1000 of WM stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $5,600.49 today based on a price of $158.83 for WM at the time of writing.

Waste Management's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.