$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $800 Today

Trane Technologies TT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 40.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 51.57%. Currently, Trane Technologies has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion.

Buying $100 In TT: If an investor had bought $100 of TT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $787.94 today based on a price of $138.38 for TT at the time of writing.

Trane Technologies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

