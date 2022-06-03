$100 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $500 Today

Occidental Petroleum OXY has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.24%. Currently, Occidental Petroleum has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion.

Buying $100 In OXY: If an investor had bought $100 of OXY stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $483.34 today based on a price of $70.22 for OXY at the time of writing.

Occidental Petroleum's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

