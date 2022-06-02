Here's How Much $100 Invested In Republic Services 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Republic Services RSG has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.91%. Currently, Republic Services has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion.

Buying $100 In RSG: If an investor had bought $100 of RSG stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $938.01 today based on a price of $133.71 for RSG at the time of writing.

Republic Services's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

