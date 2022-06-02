Why SpartanNash Shares Are Gaining Today

by

SpartanNash Co SPTN reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4% to $2.76 billion, beating the consensus of $2.70 billion.

The gross profit rose 7.8% Y/Y to $450.6 million, and the margin expanded 60 basis points to 16.3%.

The operating margin was 1%, and operating income for the quarter fell 7% to $28.1 million.

The company held $16.3 million in cash and equivalents as of April 23, 2022. Cash provided by operating activities totaled $10.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 18.2% to $76.6 million.

Adjusted EPS of $0.83 beat the analyst consensus of $0.64.

Outlook : As announced on May 12, SpartanNash raised its FY22 sales outlook to $9.0 billion - $9.3 billion from $8.9 billion - $9.1 billion, versus the consensus of $9.03 billion.

Price Action: SPTN shares traded higher by 3.53% at $35.16 on the last check Thursday.

