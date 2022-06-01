$100 Invested In HP 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

HP HPQ has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.07%. Currently, HP has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion.

Buying $100 In HPQ: If an investor had bought $100 of HPQ stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $213.61 today based on a price of $40.15 for HPQ at the time of writing.

HP's Performance Over Last 5 Years

