If You Invested $1000 In Dollar Tree 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Dollar Tree DLTR has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.11% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.01%. Currently, Dollar Tree has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion.

Buying $1000 In DLTR: If an investor had bought $1000 of DLTR stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $11,044.55 today based on a price of $160.33 for DLTR at the time of writing.

Dollar Tree's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

