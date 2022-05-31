HP: Q2 Earnings Insights

HP HPQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
HP beat estimated earnings by 2.86%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $1.05.
Revenue was up $613.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.84% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at HP's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.02
|0.88
|0.84
|0.89
|EPS Actual
|1.10
|0.94
|1
|0.93
|Revenue Estimate
|16.52B
|15.40B
|15.91B
|15.00B
|Revenue Actual
|17.03B
|16.68B
|15.29B
|15.88B
