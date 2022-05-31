HP: Q2 Earnings Insights

HP HPQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HP beat estimated earnings by 2.86%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $1.05.

Revenue was up $613.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.84% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HP's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.02 0.88 0.84 0.89 EPS Actual 1.10 0.94 1 0.93 Revenue Estimate 16.52B 15.40B 15.91B 15.00B Revenue Actual 17.03B 16.68B 15.29B 15.88B

To track all earnings releases for HP visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.