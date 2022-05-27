Recap: Canopy Gwth Q4 Earnings

Canopy Gwth CGC reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Canopy Gwth missed estimated earnings by 360.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.15 versus an estimate of $-0.25.

Revenue was down $28.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.23% drop in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Canopy Gwth visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.