Broadcom: Q2 Earnings Insights

Broadcom AVGO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Broadcom beat estimated earnings by 4.25%, reporting an EPS of $9.07 versus an estimate of $8.7.
Revenue was up $1.49 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 3.01% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Broadcom's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|8.08
|7.74
|6.88
|6.42
|EPS Actual
|8.39
|7.81
|6.96
|6.62
|Revenue Estimate
|7.60B
|7.36B
|6.76B
|6.51B
|Revenue Actual
|7.71B
|7.41B
|6.78B
|6.61B
