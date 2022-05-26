Why Dollar General Shares Are Gaining Today

by

reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4.2% year-on-year to $8.75 billion, beating the consensus of $8.70 billion. The net sales increase was primarily driven by positive sales contributions from new stores, partially offset by the slight decline in same-store sales and the impact of store closures.

Same-store sales decreased 0.1% due to lower customer traffic.

The gross profit margin for the quarter decreased 151 basis points Y/Y to 31.3%.

The operating margin was 8.5%, and operating income for the quarter fell 17.9% to $746.2 million.

The company held $335.6 million in cash and equivalents as of April 29, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter totaled $449.5 million.

EPS of $2.41 beat the analyst consensus of $2.32.

Dollar General's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share, payable on or before July 19, 2022, to shareholders of record on July 5, 2022.

: Dollar General sees FY22 sales growth of 10% - 10.5% (prior view 10%). Same-store sales growth of about 3% - 3.5% against the previous expectation of 2.5%.

The company continues to expect FY22 EPS growth of 12% - 14%.

DG shares are trading higher by 11.1% at $217.00 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

