ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Dollar General Shares Are Gaining Today

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 26, 2022 7:58 AM | 1 min read
Why Dollar General Shares Are Gaining Today
  • Dollar General Corp DG reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4.2% year-on-year to $8.75 billion, beating the consensus of $8.70 billion.
  • The net sales increase was primarily driven by positive sales contributions from new stores, partially offset by the slight decline in same-store sales and the impact of store closures.
  • Same-store sales decreased 0.1% due to lower customer traffic.
  • The gross profit margin for the quarter decreased 151 basis points Y/Y to 31.3%.
  • The operating margin was 8.5%, and operating income for the quarter fell 17.9% to $746.2 million.
  • The company held $335.6 million in cash and equivalents as of April 29, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter totaled $449.5 million.
  • EPS of $2.41 beat the analyst consensus of $2.32.
  • Dollar General's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share, payable on or before July 19, 2022, to shareholders of record on July 5, 2022.
  • Outlook: Dollar General sees FY22 sales growth of 10% - 10.5% (prior view 10%).
  • Same-store sales growth of about 3% - 3.5% against the previous expectation of 2.5%.
  • The company continues to expect FY22 EPS growth of 12% - 14%.
  • Price Action: DG shares are trading higher by 11.1% at $217.00 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading IdeasGeneral