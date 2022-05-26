Medtronic: Q4 Earnings Insights

Medtronic MDT reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Medtronic missed estimated earnings by 2.56%, reporting an EPS of $1.52 versus an estimate of $1.56.
Revenue was down $99.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.67% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Medtronic's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.37
|1.29
|1.32
|1.42
|EPS Actual
|1.37
|1.32
|1.41
|1.50
|Revenue Estimate
|7.90B
|7.96B
|7.86B
|8.14B
|Revenue Actual
|7.76B
|7.85B
|7.99B
|8.19B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Medtronic management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $5.53 and $5.65 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Medtronic visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.