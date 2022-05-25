Modine Manufacturing: Q4 Earnings Insights

Modine Manufacturing MOD reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Earnings
Modine Manufacturing beat estimated earnings by 14.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.5.
Revenue was up $59.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 16.34% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Modine Manufacturing's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.34
|0.27
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.15
|0.20
|0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|489.10M
|524.40M
|496.69M
|493.03M
|Revenue Actual
|502.20M
|478.90M
|494.60M
|514.90M
