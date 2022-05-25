Modine Manufacturing: Q4 Earnings Insights

Modine Manufacturing MOD reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Modine Manufacturing beat estimated earnings by 14.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.5.

Revenue was up $59.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 16.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Modine Manufacturing's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.34 0.27 0.27 EPS Actual 0.31 0.15 0.20 0.51 Revenue Estimate 489.10M 524.40M 496.69M 493.03M Revenue Actual 502.20M 478.90M 494.60M 514.90M

