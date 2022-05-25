Williams-Sonoma: Q1 Earnings Insights

Williams-Sonoma WSM reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Williams-Sonoma beat estimated earnings by 21.53%, reporting an EPS of $3.5 versus an estimate of $2.88.
Revenue was up $142.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.6 which was followed by a 5.41% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Williams-Sonoma's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|4.82
|3.08
|2.60
|1.83
|EPS Actual
|5.42
|3.32
|3.24
|2.93
|Revenue Estimate
|2.58B
|1.97B
|1.81B
|1.52B
|Revenue Actual
|2.50B
|2.05B
|1.95B
|1.75B
