Earnings Scheduled For May 25, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Bank of Montreal BMO is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Hoegh LNG Partners HMLP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $34.74 million.

• Dick's Sporting Goods DKS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.

• Bank of Nova Scotia BNS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $6.14 billion.

• REX American Resources REX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $182.80 million.

• Columbus McKinnon CMCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $235.35 million.

• Dycom Industries DY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $779.50 million.

• Express EXPR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $435.74 million.

• MakeMyTrip MMYT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $83.60 million.

• Photronics PLAB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $192.37 million.

• TDCX TDCX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $116.78 million.

• Zhihu ZH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $107.28 million.

• Super Group (SGHC) SGHC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $364.17 million.

• Ozon Holdings OZON is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Lufax Holding LU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.

• Guess GES is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $584.39 million.

• Williams-Sonoma WSM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• NVIDIA NVDA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $8.12 billion.

• Allied Esports AESE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.00 million.

• Zuora ZUO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $92.11 million.

• Box BOX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $234.56 million.

• Nutanix NTNX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $397.87 million.

• Splunk SPLK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $628.75 million.

• ePlus PLUS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $417.07 million.

• Modine Manufacturing MOD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $538.02 million.

• Amerco UHAL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.38 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• EnerSys ENS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $877.40 million.

• Snowflake SNOW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $412.76 million.

• Viasat VSAT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $724.39 million.

• ZTO Express (Cayman) ZTO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Change Healthcare CHNG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $894.18 million.

• DXC Technology DXC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion.

• Exscientia EXAI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $5.00 million.

• Safe Bulkers SB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $73.65 million.

• Citizens CIA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $422.63 million.

• OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $138.45 million.

• e.l.f. Beauty ELF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $91.17 million.

• Universal UVV is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.