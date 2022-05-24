$1000 Invested In Applied Materials 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Applied Materials AMAT has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.49% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.19%. Currently, Applied Materials has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion.

Buying $1000 In AMAT: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMAT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $4,739.71 today based on a price of $107.07 for AMAT at the time of writing.

Applied Materials's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

