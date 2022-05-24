Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Taiwan Semiconductor 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Taiwan Semiconductor TSM has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.22%. Currently, Taiwan Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $463.20 billion.

Buying $1000 In TSM: If an investor had bought $1000 of TSM stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $8,402.63 today based on a price of $89.32 for TSM at the time of writing.

Taiwan Semiconductor's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

