Recap: AutoZone Q3 Earnings

AutoZone AZO reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AutoZone beat estimated earnings by 11.44%, reporting an EPS of $29.03 versus an estimate of $26.05.
Revenue was up $214.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $4.51 which was followed by a 3.4% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AutoZone's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|17.79
|20.87
|29.87
|20.14
|EPS Actual
|22.30
|25.69
|35.72
|26.48
|Revenue Estimate
|3.17B
|3.37B
|4.56B
|3.26B
|Revenue Actual
|3.37B
|3.67B
|4.91B
|3.65B
