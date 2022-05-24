Recap: AutoZone Q3 Earnings

AutoZone AZO reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AutoZone beat estimated earnings by 11.44%, reporting an EPS of $29.03 versus an estimate of $26.05.

Revenue was up $214.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $4.51 which was followed by a 3.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AutoZone's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 17.79 20.87 29.87 20.14 EPS Actual 22.30 25.69 35.72 26.48 Revenue Estimate 3.17B 3.37B 4.56B 3.26B Revenue Actual 3.37B 3.67B 4.91B 3.65B

To track all earnings releases for AutoZone visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.