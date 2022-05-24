Recap: Best Buy Co Q1 Earnings

Best Buy Co BBY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Best Buy Co missed estimated earnings by 3.68%, reporting an EPS of $1.57 versus an estimate of $1.63.

Revenue was down $990.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Best Buy Co's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 2.73 1.91 1.85 1.37 EPS Actual 2.73 2.08 2.98 2.23 Revenue Estimate 16.59B 11.56B 11.49B 10.34B Revenue Actual 16.36B 11.91B 11.85B 11.64B

To track all earnings releases for Best Buy Co visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.