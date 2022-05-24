5 Stocks To Watch For May 24, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $10.43 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares fell 3.6% to $70.00 in pre-market trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $10.43 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares fell 3.6% to $70.00 in pre-market trading. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its profit forecast for the full year. Zoom Video shares climbed 6.5% to $95.13 in the pre-market trading session.

reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its profit forecast for the full year. Zoom Video shares climbed 6.5% to $95.13 in the pre-market trading session. Analysts are expecting AutoZone, Inc. AZO to have earned $26.05 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. AutoZone shares fell 0.8% to $1,790.00 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here