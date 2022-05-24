QQQ
5 Stocks To Watch For May 24, 2022

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 24, 2022 4:49 AM | 1 min read

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $10.43 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares fell 3.6% to $70.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its profit forecast for the full year. Zoom Video shares climbed 6.5% to $95.13 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting AutoZone, Inc. AZO to have earned $26.05 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. AutoZone shares fell 0.8% to $1,790.00 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Nordson Corporation NDSN reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views. The company also raised its FY22 adjusted earnings guidance. Nordson shares gained 0.2% to $206.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Intuit Inc. INTU to post quarterly earnings at $7.58 per share on revenue of $5.51 billion after the closing bell. Intuit shares fell 0.7% to $368.84 in pre-market trading.

