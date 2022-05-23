QQQ
China Automotive Systems Reports Mixed Q1 Earnings; Cuts FY22 Guidance

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 23, 2022 8:03 AM | 1 min read
  • China Automotive Systems Inc CAAS reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4.7% year-on-year to $136.4 million, beating the analyst consensus of $126.27 million.
  • The gross profit margin contracted by 430 basis points Y/Y to 10.8%, and the gross profit declined 25% to $14.7 million.
  • The operating loss for the quarter was $(1.5) million compared to an operating income of $4.2 million a year ago.
  • The company held $109.4 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • EPS of $0.00 missed the consensus of $0.07.
  • "The temporary COVID-19 lockdowns in China have created a challenging environment in the near term," said CEO Qizhou Wu.
  • Outlook: China Automotive has cut FY22 sales guidance to $490 million from $510 million (consensus $509.45 million), citing the economic impact of COVID-19 and foreign exchange volatility.
  • Price Action: CAAS shares are trading lower by 0.69% at $2.88 in premarket on Monday's last check.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

