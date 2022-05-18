Recap: Hawkins Q4 Earnings

Hawkins HWKN reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hawkins beat estimated earnings by 16.28%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.43.

Revenue was up $60.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 10.55% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hawkins's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.79 0.70 0.26 EPS Actual 0.48 0.67 0.79 0.43 Revenue Estimate 156.82M 176.32M 178.77M 150.39M Revenue Actual 187.05M 183.28M 181.24M 162.97M

To track all earnings releases for Hawkins visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.