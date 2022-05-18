Recap: Hawkins Q4 Earnings

Hawkins HWKN reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hawkins beat estimated earnings by 16.28%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.43.
Revenue was up $60.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 10.55% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hawkins's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.40
|0.79
|0.70
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|0.48
|0.67
|0.79
|0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|156.82M
|176.32M
|178.77M
|150.39M
|Revenue Actual
|187.05M
|183.28M
|181.24M
|162.97M
