Recap: Cisco Systems Q3 Earnings

Cisco Systems CSCO reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cisco Systems beat estimated earnings by 1.16%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.86.
Revenue was up $32.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.8% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cisco Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.81
|0.80
|0.82
|0.82
|EPS Actual
|0.84
|0.82
|0.84
|0.83
|Revenue Estimate
|12.65B
|12.98B
|13.02B
|12.56B
|Revenue Actual
|12.72B
|12.90B
|13.13B
|12.80B
