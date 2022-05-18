QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Target's Ripple Effect On Retail: Why Macy's Stock Is Moving Lower

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 18, 2022 11:10 AM | 1 min read

Macy's Inc M shares are trading lower Wednesday alongside several other retailers after Target Corp TGT announced worse-than-expected earnings results.

Target reported first-quarter earnings of $2.19 per share, which came in well below the estimate of $3.07 per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Operating income margin rate also came in well below expectations at 5.3% in the first quarter compared with 9.8% in 2021, driven by gross margin pressure reflecting actions to reduce excess inventory as well as higher freight and transportation costs.

Related Link: 'We Faced Unexpectedly High Costs': Why Target Shares Are Falling Today

Macy's is scheduled to report its first-quarter financial results before the market opens on May 26.

M Price Action: Macy's has traded between $15.68 and $37.95 over a 52-week period. 

The stock was down 7.02% at $19.81 at time of publication.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingEarningsNewsMoversTrading Ideas