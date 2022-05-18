QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why TJX Companies Stock Is Trading Higher

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 18, 2022 9:02 AM | 1 min read

TJX Companies Inc TJX shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results.

TJX said fiscal first-quarter revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $11.41 billion, which came in below the $11.61-billion estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The off-price retailer reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 68 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 61 cents per share.

U.S. comparable store sales were flat year-over-year. Pretax margins were 7.5% in the first quarter and 9.4% on an adjusted basis. 

TJX expects U.S. comparable store sales to be down 1% to 3% in the second quarter versus a 21% increase in the prior year quarter. For full-year fiscal 2023, the company expects U.S. comparable store sales to be up 1% to 2%. 

TJX said it expects full-year fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings to be between $3.13 and $3.20 per share versus the estimate of $3.15 per share.

See Also: 'We Faced Unexpectedly High Costs': Why Target Shares Are Falling Today

TJX 52-Week Range: $53.69 - $77.35

The stock was up 6.41% at $59.79 at press time.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading Ideas