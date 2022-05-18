Recap: Target Q1 Earnings

Target TGT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Target missed estimated earnings by 28.66%, reporting an EPS of $2.19 versus an estimate of $3.07.

Revenue was up $973.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33 which was followed by a 2.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Target's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.86 2.83 3.49 2.25 EPS Actual 3.19 3.03 3.64 3.69 Revenue Estimate 31.41B 24.78B 25.08B 21.81B Revenue Actual 31.00B 25.65B 25.16B 24.20B

