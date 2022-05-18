Recap: Target Q1 Earnings

Target TGT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Target missed estimated earnings by 28.66%, reporting an EPS of $2.19 versus an estimate of $3.07.
Revenue was up $973.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33 which was followed by a 2.49% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Target's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.86
|2.83
|3.49
|2.25
|EPS Actual
|3.19
|3.03
|3.64
|3.69
|Revenue Estimate
|31.41B
|24.78B
|25.08B
|21.81B
|Revenue Actual
|31.00B
|25.65B
|25.16B
|24.20B
To track all earnings releases for Target visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews