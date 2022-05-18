Recap: Lowe's Companies Q1 Earnings

Lowe's Companies LOW reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lowe's Companies beat estimated earnings by 8.67%, reporting an EPS of $3.51 versus an estimate of $3.23.
Revenue was down $763.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.78% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lowe's Companies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.70
|2.35
|4
|2.54
|EPS Actual
|1.78
|2.73
|4.25
|3.21
|Revenue Estimate
|20.87B
|21.99B
|26.79B
|23.35B
|Revenue Actual
|21.34B
|22.92B
|27.57B
|24.42B
To track all earnings releases for Lowe's Companies visit their earnings calendar here.
