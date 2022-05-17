QQQ
Why Doximity Shares Are Trading Lower After Hours

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2022 4:36 PM | 1 min read
  • Doximity Inc DOCS reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 40.4% year-over-year to $93.7 million, beating the consensus of $90.11 million.
  • Adjusted net income was $44.9 million versus $24 million in 4Q21, representing a 48% margin.
  • Adjusted EPS was $0.21, beating the consensus of $0.15.
  • Adjusted gross margin expanded by 200 bps to 90%. The adjusted operating income improved 47% Y/Y to $38.24 million, and the margin expanded by 183 bps to 40.8%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved 47.2% Y/Y to $39.35 million, and margin expanded by 193 bps to 42%.
  • Doximity generated cash from operating activities for FY22 of $126.57 million, compared to $82.96 million a year ago. Free cash flow of $120.88 million.
  • Buyback: Doximity authorized a new stock repurchase program to acquire up to $70 million of its Class A common stock, commencing in1Q23.
  • "We're proud to now serve over 2 million US healthcare professionals, including over 80% of US physicians and over 50% of Physician Assistants and Nurse Practitioners. This quarter, we added scheduling to our product suite with the acquisition of Amion, and saw record use of our fax, e-signature, and telehealth tools.," commented Jeff Tangney, co-founder & CEO at Doximity.
  • 1Q23 Outlook: Doximity expects revenue of $88.6 million - $89.6 million vs. a consensus of $96.78 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $28.6 million and $29.6 million.
  • FY23 Outlook: The company expects revenue of $454 million - $458 million vs. a consensus of $452.12 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $192 million and $196 million.
  • Price Action: DOCS shares are trading lower by 18.10% at $27.75 during the post-market session on Tuesday.
  • Photo via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

