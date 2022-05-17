QQQ
JD.com Registers 18% Revenue Growth In Q1 Backed By JD Retail; Beats Consensus

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2022 8:23 AM | 1 min read
  • JD.com, Inc JD reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 18% year-on-year to $37.8 billion, beating the consensus of $34.8 billion.
  • JD Segment Performance: JD.com's net product revenue grew 16.6% Y/Y to $32.2 billion. Net service revenues rose 26.3% Y/Y to $5.6 billion.
  • JD Retail revenue grew 17.1% Y/Y to $34.3 billion.
  • Margins: The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 20 bps to 1.9%. 
  • Non-GAAP net income per ADS of $0.40 beat the consensus of $0.24.
  • JD.com used $(549) million in operating cash flow and held $29.4 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • JD.com's annual active customer accounts increased by 16.2% Y/Y to 580.5 million.
  • "JD.com's robust supply chain capabilities and technology-driven operating efficiency underpinned our solid performance during the quarter as we continued to deliver healthy growth amidst a challenging external environment," CEO Lei Xu said.
  • Also Read: Here's Why JPMorgan Upgraded Alibaba, Other Chinese Stocks Months After Calling Them 'Uninvestable'
  • Price Action: JD shares traded higher by 8.38% at $55.85 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

