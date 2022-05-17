JD.com Registers 18% Revenue Growth In Q1 Backed By JD Retail; Beats Consensus

by

JD.com, Inc JD reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 18% year-on-year to $37.8 billion, beating the consensus of $34.8 billion.

JD.com's net product revenue grew 16.6% Y/Y to $32.2 billion. Net service revenues rose 26.3% Y/Y to $5.6 billion. JD Retail revenue grew 17.1% Y/Y to $34.3 billion.

Margins: The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 20 bps to 1.9%.

The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 20 bps to 1.9%. Non-GAAP net income per ADS of $0.40 beat the consensus of $0.24.

JD.com used $(549) million in operating cash flow and held $29.4 billion in cash and equivalents.

JD.com's annual active customer accounts increased by 16.2% Y/Y to 580.5 million.

"JD.com's robust supply chain capabilities and technology-driven operating efficiency underpinned our solid performance during the quarter as we continued to deliver healthy growth amidst a challenging external environment," CEO Lei Xu said.

