JD.com: Q1 Earnings Insights

JD.com JD reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 05:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

JD.com beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was up $6.79 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 8.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at JD.com's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.32 0.41 0.38 EPS Actual 0.35 0.49 0.45 0.38 Revenue Estimate 43.36B 33.90B 38.28B 29.67B Revenue Actual 43.30B 33.94B 39.31B 31.01B

To track all earnings releases for JD.com visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.