JD.com: Q1 Earnings Insights

JD.com JD reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 05:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
JD.com beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.24.
Revenue was up $6.79 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 8.63% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at JD.com's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.32
|0.41
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.35
|0.49
|0.45
|0.38
|Revenue Estimate
|43.36B
|33.90B
|38.28B
|29.67B
|Revenue Actual
|43.30B
|33.94B
|39.31B
|31.01B
To track all earnings releases for JD.com visit their earnings calendar here.
