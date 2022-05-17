Recap: Home Depot Q1 Earnings

Home Depot HD reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Home Depot beat estimated earnings by 11.44%, reporting an EPS of $4.09 versus an estimate of $3.67.
Revenue was up $1.41 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.44% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Home Depot's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.17
|3.40
|4.43
|3.07
|EPS Actual
|3.21
|3.92
|4.53
|3.86
|Revenue Estimate
|34.87B
|34.49B
|40.73B
|34.89B
|Revenue Actual
|35.72B
|36.82B
|41.12B
|37.50B
To track all earnings releases for Home Depot visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews