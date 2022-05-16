Adams Resources & Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Adams Resources & Energy AE reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Adams Resources & Energy missed estimated earnings by 175.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $448.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 5.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Adams Resources & Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.04 0.75 -0.01 0.58 EPS Actual 0.64 0.41 0.44 -0.61 Revenue Estimate 622.17M 523.95M 336.50M 325.49M Revenue Actual 644.79M 568.18M 486.74M 325.49M

