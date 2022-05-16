Adams Resources & Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Adams Resources & Energy AE reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Adams Resources & Energy missed estimated earnings by 175.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $0.32.
Revenue was up $448.75 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 5.26% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Adams Resources & Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.04
|0.75
|-0.01
|0.58
|EPS Actual
|0.64
|0.41
|0.44
|-0.61
|Revenue Estimate
|622.17M
|523.95M
|336.50M
|325.49M
|Revenue Actual
|644.79M
|568.18M
|486.74M
|325.49M
