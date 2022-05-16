Kubient: Q1 Earnings Insights

Kubient KBNT reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kubient missed estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.23.
Revenue was up $537.24 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 12.82% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kubient's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.23
|-0.24
|-0.20
|-0.29
|EPS Actual
|-0.32
|-0.16
|-0.12
|-0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|700.00K
|600.00K
|800.00K
|400.00K
|Revenue Actual
|855.46K
|676.99K
|497.57K
|707.76K
