Recap: CynergisTek Q1 Earnings

CynergisTek CTEK reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CynergisTek beat estimated earnings by 36.36%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.11.
Revenue was up $487.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 12.47% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CynergisTek's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.1
|-0.12
|-0.14
|-0.14
|EPS Actual
|-0.2
|-0.13
|-0.11
|-0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|4.27M
|4.08M
|4.21M
|4.23M
|Revenue Actual
|4.43M
|3.83M
|3.88M
|4.17M
