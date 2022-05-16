Syros Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Syros Pharmaceuticals SYRS reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Syros Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 14.89%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.47.
Revenue was up $640.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.9% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Syros Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.47
|-0.44
|-0.37
|-0.46
|EPS Actual
|-0.38
|-0.41
|-0.36
|-0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|4.80M
|4.49M
|4.13M
|2.67M
|Revenue Actual
|7.80M
|5.70M
|5.16M
|4.83M
To track all earnings releases for Syros Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.