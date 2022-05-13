QQQ
Why Duolingo Shares Are Surging Today

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 13, 2022 6:34 AM | 1 min read
  • Duolingo Inc DUOL reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 47% year-on-year to $81.22 million, beating the consensus of $77.44 million.
  • Total bookings increased 55% Y/Y to $102.1 million, and subscription bookings rose 56% to $78.5 million.
  • Paid subscriptions grew 60% Y/Y to 2.9 million at quarter-end. Monthly active users (MAUs) climbed 23% to 49.2 million, and Daily active users (DAUs) grew 31% to 12.5 million.
  • The gross profit rose 48.1% Y/Y to $59.7 million with a profit margin of 73.5%.
  • The operating loss for the quarter was $(11.8) million versus a loss of $(13.4) million last year.
  • The company held $577.3 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA expanded to $3.9 million versus $0.9 million last year.
  • EPS loss of $(0.31) beat the analyst consensus of $(0.57).
  • Outlook: Duolingo sees FY22 revenue of $349 million - $358 million (prior view $332 million - $342 million) versus the consensus of $338.85 million.
  • The company expects FY22 total bookings of $388 million - $397 million (prior view $372 million - $382 million).
  • It sees Q2 revenues of $84 million - $87 million, above the consensus of $81.39 million.
  • Price Action: DUOL shares are trading higher by 17.5% at $78.70 in premarket on the last check Friday.

