PAVmed: Q1 Earnings Insights

PAVmed PAVM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PAVmed beat estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.2.
Revenue was up $189.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 10.56% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PAVmed's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.15
|-0.13
|-0.10
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.15
|-0.10
|-0.08
|-0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|520.00K
|270.00K
|170.00K
|30.00K
|Revenue Actual
|300.00K
|200.00K
|0
|0
To track all earnings releases for PAVmed visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings