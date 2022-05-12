Recap: Qumu Q1 Earnings

Qumu QUMU reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Qumu missed estimated earnings by 23.81%, reporting an EPS of $-0.26 versus an estimate of $-0.21.
Revenue was down $880.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.56% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Qumu's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.24
|-0.25
|-0.26
|-0.26
|EPS Actual
|-0.21
|-0.21
|-0.30
|-0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|6.16M
|5.72M
|5.77M
|6.60M
|Revenue Actual
|5.91M
|6.42M
|5.87M
|5.82M
