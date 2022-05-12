iBio: Q3 Earnings Insights

iBio IBIO reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

iBio missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was up $1.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.66% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at iBio's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.04 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.04 -0.05 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 250.00K 491.00K 1.00M 800.00K Revenue Actual 168.00K 211.00K 491.00K 765.00K

