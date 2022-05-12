iBio: Q3 Earnings Insights

iBio IBIO reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
iBio missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.05.
Revenue was up $1.18 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.66% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at iBio's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|250.00K
|491.00K
|1.00M
|800.00K
|Revenue Actual
|168.00K
|211.00K
|491.00K
|765.00K
To track all earnings releases for iBio visit their earnings calendar here.
