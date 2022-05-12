VIZIO Holding Corp VZIO shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected top-line results and issued guidance.

Vizio said first-quarter revenue declined 4% year-over-year to $485.5 million, which beat the $453.66-million estimate. The company reported a quarterly loss of 6 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 5 cents per share.

Average revenue per user increased 64% year-over-year to $23.68.

Vizio said it expects second-quarter platform+ revenue to be between $107 and $111 million. Platform+ revenue in the first quarter totaled $64.9 million.

Second-quarter adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $3 million and $7 million.

VZIO 52-Week Range: $6.62 - $28.24

At press time, the stock was down 0.13% in after-hours at $7.57.

Photo: Alehandra13 from Pixabay.