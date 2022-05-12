Recap: Houlihan Lokey Q4 Earnings

Houlihan Lokey HLI reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Houlihan Lokey beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.2.

Revenue was down $29.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.72 which was followed by a 4.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Houlihan Lokey's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 2.18 1.16 1.10 1.14 EPS Actual 2.90 1.71 1.19 1.51 Revenue Estimate 664.73M 373.04M 368.97M 370.30M Revenue Actual 888.80M 537.27M 372.72M 500.70M

To track all earnings releases for Houlihan Lokey visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.