Recap: Houlihan Lokey Q4 Earnings

Houlihan Lokey HLI reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Houlihan Lokey beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.2.
Revenue was down $29.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.72 which was followed by a 4.59% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Houlihan Lokey's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.18
|1.16
|1.10
|1.14
|EPS Actual
|2.90
|1.71
|1.19
|1.51
|Revenue Estimate
|664.73M
|373.04M
|368.97M
|370.30M
|Revenue Actual
|888.80M
|537.27M
|372.72M
|500.70M
