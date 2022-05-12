Recap: Fiesta Restaurant Gr Q1 Earnings

Fiesta Restaurant Gr FRGI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fiesta Restaurant Gr missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.01.

Revenue was down $49.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.72% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fiesta Restaurant Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.09 0.02 0.11 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.09 0.13 0.01 Revenue Estimate 88.48M 88.02M 156.49M 139.61M Revenue Actual 89.31M 88.59M 157.51M 144.74M

To track all earnings releases for Fiesta Restaurant Gr visit their earnings calendar here.

