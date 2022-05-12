Recap: Fiesta Restaurant Gr Q1 Earnings

Fiesta Restaurant Gr FRGI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fiesta Restaurant Gr missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.01.
Revenue was down $49.13 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fiesta Restaurant Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.09
|0.02
|0.11
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.13
|-0.09
|0.13
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|88.48M
|88.02M
|156.49M
|139.61M
|Revenue Actual
|89.31M
|88.59M
|157.51M
|144.74M
