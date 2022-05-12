Euronav: Q1 Earnings Insights

Euronav EURN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Euronav beat estimated earnings by 47.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.42.

Revenue was up $945.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 6.91% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Euronav's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.42 -0.42 -0.38 -0.30 EPS Actual -0.36 -0.53 -0.44 -0.35 Revenue Estimate 92.73M 92.73M 95.44M 106.04M Revenue Actual 117.42M 99.14M 104.23M 113.42M

