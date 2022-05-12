Euronav: Q1 Earnings Insights

Euronav EURN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Euronav beat estimated earnings by 47.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.42.
Revenue was up $945.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 6.91% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Euronav's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.38
|-0.30
|EPS Actual
|-0.36
|-0.53
|-0.44
|-0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|92.73M
|92.73M
|95.44M
|106.04M
|Revenue Actual
|117.42M
|99.14M
|104.23M
|113.42M
